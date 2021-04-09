ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 09 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 158,644 tons of cargo comprising 107,477 Tones of import cargo and 51,167 Tons of export cargo during last 24 Hrs ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 107,477 comprised of 80,118 Tons of Containerized Cargo and 27,359 Tons of Oil/Liquid Cargo

The total export cargo of 51,167 tons comprised of 28,195 tons of containerized cargo, 16,650 Tons of Clinkers, 5,599 Tons of Cements and 723 Tons of Talc Powder.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships, Thor Monadic, Arietta Lily & Gas Amazon and three more ships, SC Teipei, Ardmore Chinook and Cape Male carrying Coal, Canola, Petroleum gas, Steel coil, Palm oil and Containers are expected take berths at PIBT, FAP, SSGC, MW-I, LCT and QICT respectively on Thursday, 8th April, while another container vessel ‘Maersk Jalan’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 9th April-2021.

Port Qasim Karachi Port export cargo import cargo

