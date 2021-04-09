KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 158,644 tons of cargo comprising 107,477 Tones of import cargo and 51,167 Tons of export cargo during last 24 Hrs ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 107,477 comprised of 80,118 Tons of Containerized Cargo and 27,359 Tons of Oil/Liquid Cargo

The total export cargo of 51,167 tons comprised of 28,195 tons of containerized cargo, 16,650 Tons of Clinkers, 5,599 Tons of Cements and 723 Tons of Talc Powder.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships, Thor Monadic, Arietta Lily & Gas Amazon and three more ships, SC Teipei, Ardmore Chinook and Cape Male carrying Coal, Canola, Petroleum gas, Steel coil, Palm oil and Containers are expected take berths at PIBT, FAP, SSGC, MW-I, LCT and QICT respectively on Thursday, 8th April, while another container vessel ‘Maersk Jalan’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 9th April-2021.

