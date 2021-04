KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Thursday (April 8, 2021).

========================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ========================================================================================== As on: 08-04-2021 ========================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ========================================================================================== Khanani Sec. M. M. M. A. GlaxoSmithKline Conu 1,000 240.00 Khanani Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 240.00 Sherman Sec. Zafar Sec. Nat. Refinery 5,000 539.10 Sherman Sec. Topline Sec. 300 540.00 Khadim Ali S. Bukhari Sec. JS Global Cap. 100 543.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,400 539.23 ========================================================================================== Total Turnover 6,400 ==========================================================================================

