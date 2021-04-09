Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
09 Apr 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (April 8, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
469,335,214 258,152,968 20,364,165,987 8,233,716,038
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,598,631,098 -1,808,838,061 -210,206,963
Local Individuals 19,269,176,960 -19,543,317,936 -274,140,977
Local Corporates 6,806,952,568 (6,322,604,629) 484,347,940
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.