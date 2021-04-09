KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (April 8, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 469,335,214 258,152,968 20,364,165,987 8,233,716,038 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,598,631,098 -1,808,838,061 -210,206,963 Local Individuals 19,269,176,960 -19,543,317,936 -274,140,977 Local Corporates 6,806,952,568 (6,322,604,629) 484,347,940 ===============================================================================

