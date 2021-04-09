ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
Recorder Report 09 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

=================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF APR & MAY 2021
=================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT   SETTLEMENT
=================================================
07.04.2021    Wednesday   09.04.2021       Friday
08.04.2021    Thursday    12.04.2021       Monday
09.04.2021    Friday      13.04.2021      Tuesday
12.04.2021**  Monday      15.04.2021**   Thursday
13.04.2021**  Tuesday
14.04.2021    Wednesday   16.04.2021       Friday
15.04.2021    Thursday    19.04.2021       Monday
16.04.2021    Friday      20.04.2021      Tuesday
19.04.2021    Monday      21.04.2021     Wednesay
20.04.2021    Tuesday     22.04.2021     Thursday
21.04.2021    Wednesday   23.04.2021       Friday
22.04.2021    Thursday    26.04.2021       Monday
23.04.2021    Friday      27.04.2021      Tuesday
26.04.2021    Monday      28.04.2021    Wednesday
27.04.2021    Tuesday     29.04.2021     Thursday
28.04.2021    Wednesday   30.04.2021       Friday
29.04.2021    Thursday    30.04.2021       Monday
30.04.2021    Friday      04.05.2021      Tuesday
=================================================

Bank Holiday 1st Ramazan: Wednesday 14th April 2021 (Subject to sight of moon)

** Due to Bank Holiday on April 14, 2021, settlement shall be merged on April 15th 2021 for trades of 12th and 13th April 2021.

NOTES: If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

