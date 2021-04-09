KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

================================================= CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM FOR THE MONTHS OF APR & MAY 2021 ================================================= TRANSACTION TRANSACTION SETTLEMENT SETTLEMENT ================================================= 07.04.2021 Wednesday 09.04.2021 Friday 08.04.2021 Thursday 12.04.2021 Monday 09.04.2021 Friday 13.04.2021 Tuesday 12.04.2021** Monday 15.04.2021** Thursday 13.04.2021** Tuesday 14.04.2021 Wednesday 16.04.2021 Friday 15.04.2021 Thursday 19.04.2021 Monday 16.04.2021 Friday 20.04.2021 Tuesday 19.04.2021 Monday 21.04.2021 Wednesay 20.04.2021 Tuesday 22.04.2021 Thursday 21.04.2021 Wednesday 23.04.2021 Friday 22.04.2021 Thursday 26.04.2021 Monday 23.04.2021 Friday 27.04.2021 Tuesday 26.04.2021 Monday 28.04.2021 Wednesday 27.04.2021 Tuesday 29.04.2021 Thursday 28.04.2021 Wednesday 30.04.2021 Friday 29.04.2021 Thursday 30.04.2021 Monday 30.04.2021 Friday 04.05.2021 Tuesday =================================================

Bank Holiday 1st Ramazan: Wednesday 14th April 2021 (Subject to sight of moon)

** Due to Bank Holiday on April 14, 2021, settlement shall be merged on April 15th 2021 for trades of 12th and 13th April 2021.

NOTES: If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

