KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
===================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
JS Investments Limited 02-04-2021 09-04-2021 NIL 09-04-2021
Atlas Insurance Limited 02-04-2021 09-04-2021 70% (F) 31-03-2021 09-04-2021
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer
& Chemicals Limited 02-04-2021 09-04-2021
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Limited 02-04-2021 09-04-2021
Pakistan Engineering
Company Limited # 03-04-2021 09-04-2021 09-04-2021
Ghandhara Industries Ltd. # 02-04-2021 10-04-2021 10-04-2021
Security Investment
Bank Limited 05-04-2021 12-04-2021 NIL 12-04-2021
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Limited 06-04-2021 12-04-2021 35% (F) 02-04-2021 12-04-2021
Ismail Industries Limited # 06-04-2021 12-04-2021 12-04-2021
Unilever Pakistan
Foods Limited 06-04-2021 12-04-2021 2108.9% (F) 02-04-2021 12-04-2021
Tri-Pack Films Limited 07-04-2021 14-04-2021 50% (F) 05-04-2021 14-04-2021
Dar es Salaam Textile
Mills Limited # 08-04-2021 15-04-2021 15-04-2021
Feroze1888 Mills Limited # 09-04-2021 15-04-2021 15-04-2021
Nishat Chunian Limited # 10-04-2021 16-04-2021 16-04-2021
The Hub Power Co. Ltd. 12-04-2021 18-04-2021 30% (ii) 08-04-2021
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Limited # 12-04-2021 19-04-2021 19-04-2021
(BYCOSC) Byco Petroleum
Pakistan Limited 12-04-2021 19-04-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Limited 13-04-2021 19-04-2021 2500% (F) 09-04-2021 19-04-2021
Pakistan Stock Exchange
Limited # 13-04-2021 19-04-2021 19-04-2021
Pakistan Petroleum
Limited (Preference Shares) 13-04-2021 19-04-2021 15% (i)
Pakistan Petroleum Limited 13-04-2021 19-04-2021 15% (i) 09-04-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited 13-04-2021 19-04-2021 16% (ii) 09-04-2021
===================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share **
Preference Right Shares ***
