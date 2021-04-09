KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price =================================================================================================== JS Investments Limited 02-04-2021 09-04-2021 NIL 09-04-2021 Atlas Insurance Limited 02-04-2021 09-04-2021 70% (F) 31-03-2021 09-04-2021 (EPCLSC) Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited 02-04-2021 09-04-2021 (AGSILSC) Agha Steel Industries Limited 02-04-2021 09-04-2021 Pakistan Engineering Company Limited # 03-04-2021 09-04-2021 09-04-2021 Ghandhara Industries Ltd. # 02-04-2021 10-04-2021 10-04-2021 Security Investment Bank Limited 05-04-2021 12-04-2021 NIL 12-04-2021 Jubilee General Insurance Company Limited 06-04-2021 12-04-2021 35% (F) 02-04-2021 12-04-2021 Ismail Industries Limited # 06-04-2021 12-04-2021 12-04-2021 Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 06-04-2021 12-04-2021 2108.9% (F) 02-04-2021 12-04-2021 Tri-Pack Films Limited 07-04-2021 14-04-2021 50% (F) 05-04-2021 14-04-2021 Dar es Salaam Textile Mills Limited # 08-04-2021 15-04-2021 15-04-2021 Feroze1888 Mills Limited # 09-04-2021 15-04-2021 15-04-2021 Nishat Chunian Limited # 10-04-2021 16-04-2021 16-04-2021 The Hub Power Co. Ltd. 12-04-2021 18-04-2021 30% (ii) 08-04-2021 Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited # 12-04-2021 19-04-2021 19-04-2021 (BYCOSC) Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited 12-04-2021 19-04-2021 Rafhan Maize Products Limited 13-04-2021 19-04-2021 2500% (F) 09-04-2021 19-04-2021 Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited # 13-04-2021 19-04-2021 19-04-2021 Pakistan Petroleum Limited (Preference Shares) 13-04-2021 19-04-2021 15% (i) Pakistan Petroleum Limited 13-04-2021 19-04-2021 15% (i) 09-04-2021 Oil & Gas Development Company Limited 13-04-2021 19-04-2021 16% (ii) 09-04-2021 ===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share **

Preference Right Shares ***

