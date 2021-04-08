ANL 33.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.09%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.53%)
AVN 86.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.65%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.92%)
DGKC 123.30 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.66%)
EPCL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.73%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.13%)
FFL 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
HASCOL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
HUBC 79.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
JSCL 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.47%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
MLCF 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.92%)
PAEL 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.04%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.85%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.28%)
TRG 144.30 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.44%)
UNITY 28.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,740 Increased By ▲ 32.63 (0.69%)
BR30 24,682 Increased By ▲ 293.18 (1.2%)
KSE100 44,405 Increased By ▲ 451.23 (1.03%)
KSE30 18,172 Increased By ▲ 159.8 (0.89%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Japan's consumer confidence rises in March

  • The survey's sentiment index for general households.
Reuters 08 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Japan's consumer confidence improved in March, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Thursday, even as a recent resurgence in the coronavirus cases clouds the outlook.

The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, stood at 36.1 in March after a revised 33.9 in February.

