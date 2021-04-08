Business & Finance
Japan's consumer confidence rises in March
- The survey's sentiment index for general households.
08 Apr 2021
TOKYO: Japan's consumer confidence improved in March, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Thursday, even as a recent resurgence in the coronavirus cases clouds the outlook.
The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, stood at 36.1 in March after a revised 33.9 in February.
PM Khan performs groundbreaking of residential complex in Islamabad
Japan's consumer confidence rises in March
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 10.69% as country reports 5,329 cases in 24 hours
US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package
International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery
Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'
ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet
Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes
Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties
Sindh govt gives air to its ‘grievances’
Controversial census: CCI to meet again as consensus eludes govts
Discos’ Feb tariffs: 64 paisa per unit increase approved by Nepra
Read more stories
Comments