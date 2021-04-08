China’s leading construction co keen to seek more investment opportunities in Pakistan

China Gezhouba Group Corp (CGGC), one of the world's largest construction and engineering firms, has expressed a commitment to exploring more investment opportunities in Pakistan.

This was stated by the company's chairman Chen Xiaohua when meeting with visiting Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque, reported Global Times.

During their talks, Chen said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, CGGC is committed to the timely completion of energy projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan.

The construction firm is involved in a number of energy projects such as the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project, the Suki Kinari Hydropower Project, the Jhampir Wind Project, the Karot Hydropower Project and the Basha Hydropower Project in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s envoy asked the company to look into Pakistan's agricultural, environmental protection, clean drinking water, solid waste management, housing, and tourism sectors.

It is pertinent to mention that in March CGGC inked an agreement with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the construction of the 300-megawatt Balakot hydropower project.

The 300MW project, which is one of the biggest power generation plants in the province, would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs85 billion in a period of six years. The mega project is being completed with the financial assistance of the Asian Development Bank.

The pact was signed by officials of the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Develop­ment Organisation (PEDO) and China Gezhouba Group.