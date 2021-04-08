ANL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
ASC 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.17%)
AVN 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.17%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.12%)
DGKC 123.65 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.95%)
EPCL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
FFBL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.31%)
FFL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.44%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.97%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.84%)
KAPCO 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.89%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.66%)
MLCF 45.36 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.27%)
PAEL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.65%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.23%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.51%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
TRG 144.40 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (3.51%)
UNITY 29.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.53%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,747 Increased By ▲ 39.64 (0.84%)
BR30 24,697 Increased By ▲ 308.61 (1.27%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 481.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 18,185 Increased By ▲ 172.65 (0.96%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Australia shares extend rally on iron ore, Wall Street strength

  • In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.43% to 12,540.6.
Reuters 08 Apr 2021

Positive cues from Wall Street overnight helped Australian shares extend their rally to a fifth day on Thursday, with robust iron ore prices further boosting heavyweight mining stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.4% at 6,953.2 points in early trade, having ended higher for the previous four sessions.

The S&P 500 and the Dow closed modestly higher after the US Federal Reserve, in minutes of its latest meeting, reiterated its commitment to an accommodative stance until the economic rebound was more secure.

The mining sub-index added more than 1%, hitting its highest level in nearly a month.

Heavyweight iron ore miners were lifted after the commodity climbed nearly 2% on Wednesday as record steel prices in China prompted investors to make tentative bets.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd was up 2.4%, while BHP Group Ltd climbed 1.8%. Both stocks were among the top percentage gainers in the benchmark index.

ASX 200 Energy index rose 0.2%, led by Ampol Ltd that climbed 1.2%, as oil futures edged higher on improving economic outlook.

Technology and financial stocks climbed about 0.3% each.

In contrast, gold stocks were muted, as bullion prices fell on Wednesday a day after hitting their highest in more than one week.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.43% to 12,540.6.

