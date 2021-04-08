Markets
Hong Kong shares up after morning session
08 Apr 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks saw healthy gains by the end of the morning session Thursday following another record close on Wall Street fuelled by global recovery optimism.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.83 percent, or 238.70 points, to 28,913.50.
