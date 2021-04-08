ANL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
ASC 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.89%)
ASL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.37%)
AVN 84.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.94%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
DGKC 121.61 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.25%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
FCCL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.67%)
FFBL 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
FFL 14.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
HUBC 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
JSCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
KAPCO 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.38%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
PAEL 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.02%)
PTC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
TRG 141.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.11%)
UNITY 29.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.9%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,724 Increased By ▲ 16.6 (0.35%)
BR30 24,531 Increased By ▲ 143.02 (0.59%)
KSE100 44,200 Increased By ▲ 246.04 (0.56%)
KSE30 18,090 Increased By ▲ 77.4 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Hong Kong shares up after morning session

  • The Hang Seng Index added 0.83 percent, or 238.70 points, to 28,913.50.
AFP 08 Apr 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks saw healthy gains by the end of the morning session Thursday following another record close on Wall Street fuelled by global recovery optimism.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.83 percent, or 238.70 points, to 28,913.50.

