Tourists cautioned of dry weather

KARACHI: A dry weather is expected in the most tourist places of country until next Saturday, according to the Met Office on Wednesday.

A light rain-thunderstorm is however expected in Gilgit, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Neelam Valley, Naran and Kaghan over the period.

Similarly, the Met also cautioned tourists of a dry weather in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman and its adjoining areas over the week.

In the next 24 hours: A dry weather is expected in the most parts of the country. But, a partly cloudy weather with rain-thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

In the past 24 hours, rain wind-thunderstorm hit districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan. Weather remained dry in other parts of the country.

The day’s maximum temperature was in Dadu, Mithi and Chhor 40 degrees Celsius, each, and Turbat, Karachi and Lasbella 39, each.

