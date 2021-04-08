HCCI lauds Sindh govt’s steps to curb spread of Covid-19

HYDERABAD: The President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), Fahad Hussain Sheikh while talking to trade union representatives at the Chamber Secretariat said that the steps taken by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to curb the spread of the third wave of Covid-19 were good for the people, especially traders.

He stressed upon following SOPs issued by the government, using mask and sanitizer as well as observing social distancing to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

He said that during Ramazan, people would come to the shopping malls for shopping therefore sanitizers should be arranged in the bazaars and ensure social distance in all places and added that close liaison should be maintained with the district administration to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The steps taken by the government should also be implemented. The senior vice president of Hyderabad Chamber Mohammad Waseem G, Syed Yawar Ali Shah, Mohammad Tariq Sheikh, Mohammad Tariq Qureshi, Ikhtiar Ahmad Arain, Mohammad Hussain Ghori and others were also present on the occasion.

