ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.77%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
DGKC 120.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
EPCL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.46%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
PAEL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.87%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
TRG 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.8%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By ▼ -41.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,388 Decreased By ▼ -148.22 (-0.6%)
KSE100 43,954 Decreased By ▼ -451.12 (-1.02%)
KSE30 18,012 Decreased By ▼ -233.62 (-1.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

HCCI lauds Sindh govt’s steps to curb spread of Covid-19

Recorder Report Updated 08 Apr 2021

HYDERABAD: The President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), Fahad Hussain Sheikh while talking to trade union representatives at the Chamber Secretariat said that the steps taken by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to curb the spread of the third wave of Covid-19 were good for the people, especially traders.

He stressed upon following SOPs issued by the government, using mask and sanitizer as well as observing social distancing to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

He said that during Ramazan, people would come to the shopping malls for shopping therefore sanitizers should be arranged in the bazaars and ensure social distance in all places and added that close liaison should be maintained with the district administration to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The steps taken by the government should also be implemented. The senior vice president of Hyderabad Chamber Mohammad Waseem G, Syed Yawar Ali Shah, Mohammad Tariq Sheikh, Mohammad Tariq Qureshi, Ikhtiar Ahmad Arain, Mohammad Hussain Ghori and others were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus Syed Murad Ali Shah SOPs COVID19 HCCI Fahad Hussain Sheikh

HCCI lauds Sindh govt’s steps to curb spread of Covid-19

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Sindh govt gives air to its ‘grievances’

Controversial census: CCI to meet again as consensus eludes govts

Discos’ Feb tariffs: 64 paisa per unit increase approved by Nepra

PD has put payment to IPPs on ice

Motor gasoline transportation: ECC asks Ogra to revise MFM, KMK tariffs

Audit ToRs approved by CCoSOEs

IMF says investments in vaccines ‘pay for themselves’

G20 extends debt-servicing freeze for poorer nations

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.