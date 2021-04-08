ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
Ziauddin University holds webinar on human rights in Pakistan

08 Apr 2021

KARACHI: “We have minorities quota reserved for them in all government jobs and educational institutes also they have all rights to go and take part in elections. Whenever minorities faced any problems state always stood up for them and definitely credit for all this goes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah because he was the first one who took stand for minorities and we are following his footsteps”, says Dr Hafiz Ikram-ul-Haq, Chief Secretary and Spokesperson of the Council of Islamic Ideology.

He was presenting his argument during the webinar at the Ziauddin Centre for Human Rights, Faculty of Law, Ziaudin University, on the topic of “Objectives Resolution - A Barrier or Promoter for Human Rights in Pakistan?”

The webinar was moderated by Syed Muaz Shah, Director, Centre for Human Rights, Faculty of Law, Ziauddin University.

Dr Ikram-ul-Haq started off with the historical journey going back to 1900 and even before how Muslims communities in India maintained their law. He explained the concept of ijtihad and ijtima from the famous book of Allama Iqbal. The way Muslims came out altogether and raised their voices for their rights because they wanted the separate kind of law governing the Muslim country.

“Allama Iqbal wrote letter to Quaid-e-Azam and asked for his help in establishing a separate homeland for the Muslim of Indo-Pak and Shariah to be accepted. Later on, Quaid e Azam as a politician converted his movement according to that letter. He also incorporated Allama Iqbal’s teachings in his speeches, so basically, this is where the roots are actually coming from”, Dr Hafiz Ikram-ul-Haq carried out.—PR

Allama Iqbal Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Dr Hafiz Ikram ul Haq Ziaudin University Syed Muaz Shah

