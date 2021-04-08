FPCCI for reducing trade with Turkey via third country

KARACHJI: President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo has underlined the need for harmonization of standards so that the trade between Turkey and Pakistan via third country could be reduced.

Speaking at a joint meeting/session “Interconnected Business Series” of Pakistan Turkey Joint Business Council (PTJBC) of FPCCI and Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEIK) at Karachi, he underlined the need for enhancement of commercial ties by expanding interaction of businessmen of both nations, exchange of delegations subject to Covid improvement and holding of exhibitions etc.

He also highlighted the opportunities available in construction industry of Pakistan due to Naya Pakistan project announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan wherein 5 million low cost houses to be constructed and invited Turkish businessmen to invest in low cost houses construction.

He also acknowledged the visit of President of Turkey Tayyip Erdogan in February 2020 and transformation of the existing relations into Strategic Economic Framework (SEF) which is a road map for deepening economic cooperation for enhancement of bilateral relations in trade, tourism, healthcare, hospitality, industry, education, housing, agriculture, aviation and banking.

Chairman Pakistan Turkey Joint Business Council, Amjad Rafi discussed in detail the trade prospects between both countries, highlighted the joint ventures and collaboration in tourism, IT, health and education sectors.

He showed his concern over the declining of bilateral trade particularly Pakistan’s export to Turkey due to imposition of additional custom duties on textile and other products by Turkey.

He appreciated the presence of both diplomatic missions which shows that governments are very keen to facilitate business. He also suggested creation of B2B portal of Pakistani and Turkish companies for trade, joint ventures etc.

He also emphasized the revival of cargo train ITI and suggested that both DEIK (Turkey) and PTJBC (Pakistan) should propose a workable freight and time schedule of both sides jointly advice their government ( Ministry of Railway) workable freight charges and punctual time schedule as this is the interest of all stakeholders.

Chairperson DEIK/ Turkey-Pakistan Business Council Ahmet Cengiz Özdemir underlined the need for enhancement of trade, collaboration in transportation corridor and diversification of relations in various fields.

He also highlighted the opportunities in energy, CPEC, housing, SMEs, tourism, transportation area for joint collaboration.

Deputy Head of Mission/Minister, Embassy of Pakistan Arshad Jan also showed his concern over the pandemic which has reduced commercial activities and highlighted the investment opportunities in economic zones and SEZs of Pakistan.

He ensured his continuous efforts and support for the enhancement of trade relations.

Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul suggested collaboration in blue economy which is linked with maritime activities, ship building and aqua culture.

He also appreciated DEIK and FPCCI for providing platform for B2B meetings regularly for business community.

During the second session, Bilal Pasha Consul General of Pakistan in Istanbul, Demir Ahmet Sakin, Commercial Counsellor of Turkey and Eyyup Yildirin Commercial Attache of Turkey in Karachi made a detailed presentation.

From Pakistan side, Sheikh Sultan Rehman Former Vice President FPCCI moderated the networking session. The meeting was also attended by Shahzeb Akram, Sr Vice President FPCCI, Hanif Lakhani Vice President, DHA High Officials, Syed Masood Alam Rizvi, Secretary General and directors and members of Pakistan Turkey Joint Business Council.

