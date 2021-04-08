ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
Rawalpindi, Islamabad: Water from Tarbela Dam will be possible through 44km long pipeline

Recorder Report 08 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The supply of clean drinking water from Tarbela Dam to Islamabad and Rawalpindi would be made possible through a 44km long pipeline.

The supply of clean drinking water under “Bulk Water Supply project from Tarbela to Islamabad and Rawalpindi” would be completed on Public-Private Partnership mode but the cost of acquiring the land would be borne by the federal government and the Punjab government on a 50:50 sharing basis.

The project was discussed in a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, here in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan, Pak Army Engineer in Chief Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz, DG FWO Major General Kamal Azfar, Chairman CDA, CEO Public-Private Partnership Authority, and senior officials attended the meeting.

To complete the project on a faster track, the services of Engineer-in-Chief of the FWO and ENC Pakistan Army will be obtained. In addition, the meeting gave two and a half years to complete the project, so that the water problem of the twin cities is addressed.

The meeting was informed that the twin cities currently have a daily water demand of 440 million gallons; whereas, the present water supply from all sources is 220 million gallons. The project will initially provide an additional 200 million gallons of water to the citizens of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, which will be gradually increased to 650 million gallons.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

