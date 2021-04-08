ATC judge murder case: PHC grants interim bail to Latif Afridi

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) Wednesday granted interim bail to an accused nominated in assassination of Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Aftab Afridi along with his family against Rs 100,000 surety bound.

The accused Abdul Latif Afridi Advocate was nominated in assassination of ATC judge along with 9 other persons but he submitted pre-arrest bail plea at PHC in the murder case. The petition was heard by Justice Lal Jan Khattak.

The court after hearing the bail plea ordered the accused to submit a surety bond worth Rs 100,000 for the interim bail.

It is to mention here that a judge of Swat anti-terrorism court (ATC) Aftab Afridi, his wife, one and half year grandson and daughter-in-law were travelling from Peshawar to Islamabad via Swabi when unknown assailants in an attack on his car shot them dead near Ambar Interchange on Sunday.

Two security guards, who were part of the judge’s convoy, were also injured in the attack, which occurred in the jurisdiction of Chota Lahore Police Station.

The deceased judge’s son, Majid Afridi nominated 10 suspects including President Supreme Court Bar Association Abdul Latif Afridi Advocate and his son in the murder case of his father and other family members.

The gruesome incident was widely condemned. Prime Minister Imran Khan also condemned the incident and assured that the perpetrators of tragic incident would not be spared and to be dealt with full severity of law.

The SCBA President in a statement denied his involvement in the incident and said that he and his son had been falsely implicated in the FIR. He assured that he would fully cooperate with the relevant agencies as both him and his son had nothing to do in this matter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021