ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.77%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
DGKC 120.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
EPCL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.46%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
PAEL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.87%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
TRG 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.8%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By ▼ -41.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,388 Decreased By ▼ -148.22 (-0.6%)
KSE100 43,954 Decreased By ▼ -451.12 (-1.02%)
KSE30 18,012 Decreased By ▼ -233.62 (-1.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
ATC judge murder case: PHC grants interim bail to Latif Afridi

Recorder Report 08 Apr 2021

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) Wednesday granted interim bail to an accused nominated in assassination of Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Aftab Afridi along with his family against Rs 100,000 surety bound.

The accused Abdul Latif Afridi Advocate was nominated in assassination of ATC judge along with 9 other persons but he submitted pre-arrest bail plea at PHC in the murder case. The petition was heard by Justice Lal Jan Khattak.

The court after hearing the bail plea ordered the accused to submit a surety bond worth Rs 100,000 for the interim bail.

It is to mention here that a judge of Swat anti-terrorism court (ATC) Aftab Afridi, his wife, one and half year grandson and daughter-in-law were travelling from Peshawar to Islamabad via Swabi when unknown assailants in an attack on his car shot them dead near Ambar Interchange on Sunday.

Two security guards, who were part of the judge’s convoy, were also injured in the attack, which occurred in the jurisdiction of Chota Lahore Police Station.

The deceased judge’s son, Majid Afridi nominated 10 suspects including President Supreme Court Bar Association Abdul Latif Afridi Advocate and his son in the murder case of his father and other family members.

The gruesome incident was widely condemned. Prime Minister Imran Khan also condemned the incident and assured that the perpetrators of tragic incident would not be spared and to be dealt with full severity of law.

The SCBA President in a statement denied his involvement in the incident and said that he and his son had been falsely implicated in the FIR. He assured that he would fully cooperate with the relevant agencies as both him and his son had nothing to do in this matter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

