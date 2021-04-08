ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.77%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
DGKC 120.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
EPCL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.46%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
PAEL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.87%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
TRG 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.8%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By ▼ -41.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,388 Decreased By ▼ -148.22 (-0.6%)
KSE100 43,954 Decreased By ▼ -451.12 (-1.02%)
KSE30 18,012 Decreased By ▼ -233.62 (-1.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Gasoil cracks dip

Reuters 08 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil slipped on Wednesday, while cash differentials for the industrial fuel grade strengthened to their smallest discounts in more than a month.

Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil dipped 12 cents to $6.56 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, but stayed within close sight of a near four-week high touched in the previous session.

Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore, which have gained 38% so far this month, were still more than 40% lower than their five-year seasonal average for this time of the year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

