KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 184,187 tonnes of cargo comprising 118,210 tonnes of import cargo and 65,977 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 118,210 tonnes comprised of 73,588 tonnes of containerised cargo; 38,003 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo and 6,619 tonnes of DAP.

The total export cargos of 65,977 tonnes comprised of 31,740 tonnes of containerised cargo; 80 tonnes of bulk cargo; 23,130 tonnes of clinkers; 7,450 tonnes of barite lumps and 3,577 tonnes of talk powder.

A total of 9,573 containers were handled out of which 5,585 were of imports and 3,788 were of exports. 5,585 import containers comprised of 1,285 of 20s and 1,865 0f 40s. Imports empty containers were 136 of 20s and 217 of 40s. Export containers 3,788 comprised of 630 of 20s and 863 of 40s.Export empty containers were of 682 of 20s and 375 of 40s.

There were 05 Ships namely SC Taipei, Al Mahboobah, Oocl GUANGZHOU, OEL Kedarnath and MSC Bhavya carrying containers and tankers are currently at the berths.

There were 06 ships namely Diyala, Knossos, Songa Nuernberg, ThorskyEpic Trader and Berlin Express sailed off from Karachi Port.

There are 04 ships namely M T Lahore, Mahavir, Gdynia Trader and VSC Castor expected to sail on 07 04 2021.

PORT QASIM

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the port0n Tuesday where volume of 259,794 tonnes comprising 196,733 tonnes of import cargo and 63,061 tonnes of export cargo inclusive of containerised cargo carried 6,009 containers (2,690 TEUs imports and 3,319 TEUs export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

The total import cargo of 196,733 tonnes includes 51,110 tonnes of containerized cargo; 52,022 tonnes of coal; 7,267 tonnes of mogas, 76,148 tonnes of LNG and 10,186 tonnes of canola.

The total export cargo of 63,061 tonnes includes 63,061 tonnes of containerised cargo.

A total of eight ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them two ships Beks Munevver and SC Teipei carrying coal and general cargo are expected to take berths at PIBT and MW-1 respectively on Wednesday,7th April, while another ship Cape Male is due to arrive on Thursday 8th April 2021.

