Wednesday’s early trade: Main indexes tick lower ahead of Fed minutes

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes dipped in choppy trading on Wednesday as investors cautiously awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve’s meeting last month that could offer clues on the central bank’s views on inflation and an economic recovery.

The industrials, materials and healthcare sectors weighed the most on the S&P 500.

Massive fiscal stimulus and swift vaccinations prompted several Fed officials at the meeting last month to project interest rate increases as early as next year, opening up a gap with those who do not see rates rising until 2024 at the earliest.

Growth stocks outperformed value shares on Wednesday.

At 11:47 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 52.86 points, or 0.16%, to 33,377.38, the S&P 500 lost 1.02 points, or 0.03 %, to 4,072.92 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 15.45 points, or 0.11 %, to 13,682.93.