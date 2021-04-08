Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
08 Apr 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (April 7, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
413,059,098 189,404,155 22,461,911,041 9,000,669,395
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,944,453,533 (3,599,586,237) (1,655,132,705)
Local Individuals 22,825,520,090 (22,282,730,874) 542,789,216
Local Corporates 7,755,206,967 (6,642,863,478) 1,112,343,489
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.