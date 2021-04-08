KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (April 7, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 413,059,098 189,404,155 22,461,911,041 9,000,669,395 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,944,453,533 (3,599,586,237) (1,655,132,705) Local Individuals 22,825,520,090 (22,282,730,874) 542,789,216 Local Corporates 7,755,206,967 (6,642,863,478) 1,112,343,489 ===============================================================================

