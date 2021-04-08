KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Pakistan International 31.12.2020 Nil (34,642.811) (6.62)(*) 30.04.2021 22.04.2021 Airlines Corporation Year End (3.31)(#) 10.00.a.m. To Limited AGM 30.04.2021 Shaheen Insurance 31.12.2020 Nil 35.608 0.59 29.04.2021 23.04.2021 Company Limited Year End 10.30.p.m. to AGM 29.04.2021 Clover Pakistan - - - - 05.05.2021 29.04.2021 Limited 10.30.p.m. To EOGM 05.05.2021 (UBLTFC5) United - - - - - 21.04.2021 Bank Limited To 29.04.2021 ===============================================================================================================

