Dividend/Bonus Announcements
08 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Pakistan International 31.12.2020 Nil (34,642.811) (6.62)(*) 30.04.2021 22.04.2021
Airlines Corporation Year End (3.31)(#) 10.00.a.m. To
Limited AGM 30.04.2021
Shaheen Insurance 31.12.2020 Nil 35.608 0.59 29.04.2021 23.04.2021
Company Limited Year End 10.30.p.m. to
AGM 29.04.2021
Clover Pakistan - - - - 05.05.2021 29.04.2021
Limited 10.30.p.m. To
EOGM 05.05.2021
(UBLTFC5) United - - - - - 21.04.2021
Bank Limited To
29.04.2021
===============================================================================================================
