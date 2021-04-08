EFU TAKAFUL AGGRESSIVE FUND RATES

ANL
33.20
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC
14.65
Increased By
▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL
23.20
Decreased By
▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AVN
85.50
Increased By
▲ 3.89 (4.77%)
BOP
7.95
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO
9.94
Decreased By
▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
DGKC
120.11
Increased By
▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
EPCL
54.90
Increased By
▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL
23.89
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL
27.15
Decreased By
▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL
14.61
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL
9.69
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC
80.90
Decreased By
▼ -1.64 (-1.99%)
HUMNL
6.13
Decreased By
▼ -0.22 (-3.46%)
JSCL
19.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO
40.31
Decreased By
▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
KEL
3.83
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM
16.25
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF
44.79
Decreased By
▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
PAEL
32.54
Decreased By
▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL
10.12
Decreased By
▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
POWER
9.20
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL
84.95
Decreased By
▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PRL
24.70
Decreased By
▼ -0.73 (-2.87%)
PTC
9.17
Decreased By
▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
SILK
1.26
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP
38.84
Increased By
▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
TRG
139.50
Increased By
▲ 2.46 (1.8%)
UNITY
28.80
Decreased By
▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL
1.22
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
