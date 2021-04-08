ANL 33.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
ASC 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.16%)
AVN 85.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.55%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
DGKC 122.49 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.98%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
FCCL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
FFL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
HASCOL 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
HUBC 78.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.24%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.84%)
KAPCO 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.12 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.74%)
PAEL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
PPL 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.62%)
PTC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 39.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
TRG 141.37 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.34%)
UNITY 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.69%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By ▲ 22.03 (0.47%)
BR30 24,540 Increased By ▲ 151.67 (0.62%)
KSE100 44,246 Increased By ▲ 292.74 (0.67%)
KSE30 18,121 Increased By ▲ 108.57 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Fuel adjustments remain high

BR Research 08 Apr 2021

Another 64 paisas per unit gets added to the monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for February 2021. This takes the average monthly adjustment in FY21 so far to 82 paisas per unit, of Rs1 per unit sought originally. February is historically the month with lowest electricity demand, and invariably the month with least economic merit order violations.

Low power demand, coupled with easing domestic and imported gas demand pressure, ensures the system runs rather smooth in February. That said, there were still deviations from the reference monthly tariff, as power generation based on domestic pipeline gas plummeted to the second lowest ever, and the lowest reading for February.

Domestic system gas obviously sits high on the merit order, hence has more weight in the reference generation. For February, the revised reference generation puts gas-based power generation at 17 percent of the mix or 1.24 billion units. The same for LNG was referenced at 12 percent or 0.9 billion units.

Gas shortage, which will unfortunately now be a recuring phenomenon, causes the roles to reverse. LNG ended up with the share domestic gas-based power was referenced at, and vice versa. Luckily, because of rather stable share from other sources such as hydel, coal, and nuclear – the overall deviation did not get completely out of bounds.

Recall that the reference fuel tariffs have been revised slightly upwards with effect from February 2021. With more nuclear energy in the system expected to come online sooner, this should offer a breather in terms of monthly upwards adjustments. That said, a lot will continue to depend on global commodity prices and the currency movement.

Nothing suggests that the violations of merit order will cease to exist, as system constraints remain unanswered. Mind you, a significant portion of allowed and disallowed tariff in lieu of monthly FCA is only provisional, and could be reversed, once a detailed review of plant availability and merit order violations is conducted. But for now, the FCA may remain on the more manageable side.

LNG Gas shortage fuel prices Fuel Charges Adjustment gas demand electricity demand fuel tariff

Fuel adjustments remain high

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Sindh govt gives air to its ‘grievances’

Controversial census: CCI to meet again as consensus eludes govts

Discos’ Feb tariffs: 64 paisa per unit increase approved by Nepra

PD has put payment to IPPs on ice

Motor gasoline transportation: ECC asks Ogra to revise MFM, KMK tariffs

Audit ToRs approved by CCoSOEs

IMF says investments in vaccines ‘pay for themselves’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters