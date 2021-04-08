ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
ASC 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.89%)
ASL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.37%)
AVN 84.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.61%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
DGKC 121.85 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.45%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
FCCL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.67%)
FFBL 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
FFL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
HASCOL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-3.21%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
JSCL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.58%)
KAPCO 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.38%)
MLCF 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
PAEL 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PRL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.7%)
PTC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 141.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.22%)
UNITY 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.69%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,727 Increased By ▲ 20.32 (0.43%)
BR30 24,534 Increased By ▲ 146.12 (0.6%)
KSE100 44,200 Increased By ▲ 246.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 18,088 Increased By ▲ 75.84 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Treading softly?

BR Research 08 Apr 2021

The cabinet’s U-turn on allowing imports of sugar and cotton yarn from India has dismayed businesses and peaceniks alike. But the original decision to allow those imports, and the abrupt reversal, confirmed that something is indeed afoot when it comes to normalization of frozen Indo-Pak bilateral relations. There is no smoke without fire, they say. Can the stakeholders expect that the fire in question will end up melting some ice this time, instead of burning yet more bridges?

Background parleys are best kept secret, for there is evidence of past dialogues and understandings suddenly derailed by hawkish elements on one side or the other. Now there are news reports suggesting contacts at the highest level between the two countries. After the border ceasefire in February and the public exchange of goodwill between the country’s premiers in March, more confidence-building measures (CBMs) are reportedly in the works.

Earlier this week, a report in the Financial Times created quite some stir about the nascent process. “The next steps include reopening border trade, pandemic response co-operation and India’s participation in an anti-terror drill to be held in Pakistan. If successful, a meeting between the prime ministers could happen in the next 12 months,” the Financial Times reported on April 6.

After waiting for a breakthrough for many years, there are suddenly high hopes for a revival in ties. Folks are becoming nostalgic about the Musharraf-Manmohan framework for peaceful co-existence. However, it is important to not lose sight of the fact that lasting peace will not come overnight. In that regard, India’s veteran diplomat, Satinder Lambah, who ran back-channel dialogue with Pakistan between 2005 and 2014, had some words of advice for the two sides earlier this week:

“I think we must take the dialogue process slowly, begin with some people-to-people initiatives and emphasis on economic relations. We need to have at least a limited beginning in encouraging travel, allowing people to meet each other. India’s biggest friends and ambassadors are Pakistanis who visit India and then return to tell others about all that we have achieved. At a suitable occasion, respective High Commissioners should be reinstated. Track – II dialogues should be held,” Mr. Lambah told The Hindu.

The window of opportunity will not last long, however. While PM Modi doesn’t have a re-election to fight until 2024, come next year Imran Khan government may feel jittery about any bold moves on the Indo-Pak front if the economy continued to sputter and threatened his re-election. The onus is on India to give Pakistan an olive branch for the latter to do some face-saving over Kashmir. Pakistan, after all, has to have something to show for changing its course and singing the tune of peace.

Seasoned Indian observers are suggesting that PM Modi is open to “statehood” for Kashmir, marking a return to pre-August-2019 status quo in the disputed valley. However, this concession may mark culmination of peace process; it likely won’t be the CBM to get high-level talks started. Both sides have political compulsions. And yet, they need to find a way to keep moving forward. Tread softly!

import of cotton yarn imports of sugar Indo Pak bilateral relations anti terror drill

Treading softly?

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Sindh govt gives air to its ‘grievances’

Controversial census: CCI to meet again as consensus eludes govts

Discos’ Feb tariffs: 64 paisa per unit increase approved by Nepra

PD has put payment to IPPs on ice

Motor gasoline transportation: ECC asks Ogra to revise MFM, KMK tariffs

Audit ToRs approved by CCoSOEs

IMF says investments in vaccines ‘pay for themselves’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters