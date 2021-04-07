ANL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.51%)
ASC 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.96%)
ASL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.93%)
AVN 86.70 Increased By ▲ 5.09 (6.24%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
DGKC 121.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.42%)
EPCL 55.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.29%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 6.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.09%)
KAPCO 40.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
PAEL 33.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.49%)
PIBTL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
PTC 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 39.75 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.06%)
TRG 140.68 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (2.66%)
UNITY 29.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-0.11%)
BR30 24,643 Increased By ▲ 106.21 (0.43%)
KSE100 44,325 Decreased By ▼ -79.82 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,179 Decreased By ▼ -67.27 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares extend gains as commodity-exposed firms shine

  • ASX 300 metals and mining index rose 0.67%, while the gold sub-index climbed 1%, led by Resolute Mining Ltd that advanced 4.4%.
Reuters 07 Apr 2021

Australian shares on Wednesday extended gains for a fourth session, driven by commodity-exposed stocks on firm crude and metals prices and as investors placed bets on improving prospects for a global economic recovery.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.5% to 6,920.2 points in early trade, hitting a fresh high since mid-February. Elsewhere in Asia, Nikkei futures were up 0.4%.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund raised its global economic growth forecast to 6% this year, a rate unseen since the 1970s.

Strong economic data from China and the United States lifted oil prices by 1%, while a retreating dollar and lower US Treasury yields boosted bullion.

While copper prices climbed on supply concerns after top producer Chile closed its borders following a spike in coronavirus infections.

Strong commodities lifted sentiment despite the pullback on Wall Street overnight. All three major US stock indexes closed in the red, pulling back from the prior session's record closing highs, while Treasury yields edged lower.

ASX 300 metals and mining index rose 0.67%, while the gold sub-index climbed 1%, led by Resolute Mining Ltd that advanced 4.4%.

Technology stocks rose 1.8%, led by EML Payments Ltd , up 10.7%, followed by NEXTDC Ltd that gained 3.6%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.68% to 12,484.3.

The top percentage gainers in the benchmark index are Contact Energy Ltd, up 2.8%, followed by Pushpay Holdings Ltd and Air New Zealand Ltd that climbed 2.5% and 1.9%, respectively.

International Monetary fund S&P/ASX 200 index coronavirus infections S&P/NZX 50 index Australia shares Chile ASX 300 metals NEXTDC Ltd Air New Zealand Ltd

Australia shares extend gains as commodity-exposed firms shine

COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19

ECC to examine PIA restructuring plan today

'Suddenly we heard people scream: Flood!' - Horror in Indonesia

Fund boosts outlook for global economy

Pakistan: IMF projects 1.5pc growth for 2021

Controversial census results: CCI to take decision on notification today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters