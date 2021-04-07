ANL 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.66%)
ASC 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.48%)
ASL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.93%)
AVN 86.60 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (6.11%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
DGKC 121.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.42%)
EPCL 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.38%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HUBC 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 6.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.09%)
KAPCO 40.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 45.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.59%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
PTC 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 39.75 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.06%)
TRG 140.45 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.49%)
UNITY 29.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -5.77 (-0.12%)
BR30 24,631 Increased By ▲ 94.64 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,332 Decreased By ▼ -73.18 (-0.16%)
KSE30 18,183 Decreased By ▼ -62.86 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may retest support at $61.22

  • This move followed the deep fall on Monday. Bears seem to have taken good control of the market.
Reuters 07 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retest a support at $61.22 per barrel, as a bounce triggered by this level may have completed.

The bounce is regarded as a part of a wave C from $65.46, which is capable of at least travelling to $58.59, its 61.8% projection level.

The pattern from the March 23 low of $60.27 looks like a head-and-shoulders, which will be confirmed when oil breaks $61.22. It will then suggest a lower target of $56.97.

Resistance is at $63.84, a break above which could lead to a gain into $64.68-$65.46 range. On the daily chart, oil closed at $62.08 on Tuesday, below a support at $62.91, the 38.2% retracement on the uptrend from $49.20 to $71.38.

This move followed the deep fall on Monday. Bears seem to have taken good control of the market.

They are poised to drive the price down.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Crude Oil Brent oil Oil Brent oil prices

Brent oil may retest support at $61.22

COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19

ECC to examine PIA restructuring plan today

'Suddenly we heard people scream: Flood!' - Horror in Indonesia

Fund boosts outlook for global economy

Pakistan: IMF projects 1.5pc growth for 2021

Controversial census results: CCI to take decision on notification today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters