US oil may test support at $58.80

  • Resistance is at $60.04, a break above which could lead to a gain into $60.44-$60.94 range.
Reuters 07 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support at $58.80 per barrel, a break below which could open the way towards $57.83.

The bounce from the April 5 low of $57.63 may have been driven by a wave B, the second wave of a three-wave cycle from the March 30 high of $62.27.

This wave is expected to be totally reversed by a wave C, which has started and is observing closely a set of projection levels on a small wave c from $61.75.

Resistance is at $60.04, a break above which could lead to a gain into $60.44-$60.94 range.

On the daily chart, the support at $57.88 holds again. However, it may not trigger a strong bounce same as it did on March 24. Instead, the current bounce may be limited to $59.81.

A break below $57.88 could open the way towards $51.64-$55.50 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Crude Oil Brent oil oilseed US oil

