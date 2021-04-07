ANL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.51%)
ASC 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.96%)
ASL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.93%)
AVN 86.70 Increased By ▲ 5.09 (6.24%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.08%)
EPCL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.56%)
FCCL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
JSCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.61%)
KAPCO 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 39.91 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.47%)
TRG 140.20 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (2.31%)
UNITY 29.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,740 Decreased By ▼ -8.54 (-0.18%)
BR30 24,637 Increased By ▲ 100.04 (0.41%)
KSE100 44,316 Decreased By ▼ -88.58 (-0.2%)
KSE30 18,178 Decreased By ▼ -67.86 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Australia shares likely to take a breather, NZ gains

  • In Australia, the local share price index futures rose 0.04%, a 22.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
Reuters 07 Apr 2021

Australian shares are poised to open flat on Wednesday after three straight sessions of gains, with a pullback on Wall Street likely to offset gains in commodity-exposed stocks from strength in crude and metal prices.

All three major US stock indexes closed in the red overnight, pulling back from the prior session's record closing highs, while Treasury yields edged lower.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% by 2221 GMT.

