Markets
Australia shares likely to take a breather, NZ gains
- In Australia, the local share price index futures rose 0.04%, a 22.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
07 Apr 2021
Australian shares are poised to open flat on Wednesday after three straight sessions of gains, with a pullback on Wall Street likely to offset gains in commodity-exposed stocks from strength in crude and metal prices.
All three major US stock indexes closed in the red overnight, pulling back from the prior session's record closing highs, while Treasury yields edged lower.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% by 2221 GMT.
