Hong Kong stocks open higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started with a rise Wednesday morning as investors returned from a holiday break and extended a rally from the end of last week.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.56 percent, or 162.66 points, to 20,101.40.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.45 points to 3,483.42, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange ticked up 0.08 percent, or 1.82 points, to 2,268.02.