Markets
Hong Kong stocks open higher
- The Hang Seng Index gained 0.56 percent, or 162.66 points, to 20,101.40.
07 Apr 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started with a rise Wednesday morning as investors returned from a holiday break and extended a rally from the end of last week.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.45 points to 3,483.42, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange ticked up 0.08 percent, or 1.82 points, to 2,268.02.
