Markets
Hong Kong stocks down at lunch
07 Apr 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Wednesday morning in negative territory as investors returned from an extended weekend holiday to take profits after last week's healthy gains.
The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.65 percent, or 187.36 points, to 28,751.38.
