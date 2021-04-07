Embiid leads Sixers romp over Celtics as Lakers rout Raptors

LOS ANGELES: Joel Embiid scored 35 points as the Philadelphia 76ers returned to top spot in the Eastern Conference on Tuesday with a 106-96 victory over the Boston Celtics.

Cameroonian star Embiid, playing in his second game since returning from a 10-game injury layoff, led from the front as the Sixers overpowered the Celtics in the third and final regular season meeting of the two teams.

Danny Green added 17 points while Ben Simmons had 12. Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz finished with 10 points apiece as the Sixers improved to 35-16 to edge ahead of the Brooklyn Nets in the East.

Despite his 35-point display, Embiid believes he is still not firing on all cylinders as he works his way back from injury.

"It's only my second game back," Embiid said. "I'm still working through it to get back to the shape I was in before I got hurt, but I'm feeling great.

"The body feels healthy. It's all about me putting game together and getting back to where I was."

Embiid however was disgusted with his shooting performance from the free throw line. Despite making 16 of 20 attempts for an 80 percent success rate, Embiid believes it should have been more.

"Too many misses," Embiid said. "I should be a 90 percent free throw shooter. That's why I get pissed off -- they're called free throws. I should be making more."

A disappointing night at the TD Garden for the hosts saw Boston booed by their own fans midway through the third quarter as the Sixers surged into a 21-point lead after a Simmons layup.

Although the Celtics closed the margin to 10 points at the buzzer, the contest was effectively over long before the end.