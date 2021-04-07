Clarification

LAHORE: Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Limited (TSML) strongly refutes the news in the media that the company was in any way directly or indirectly participating in the sugar satta business.

The TSML is not involved in and has never supported the sugar satta business. The TSML sells all of its sugar through documented banking channels. We follow all rules and regulations and pay our all due share in taxes, including sales tax on all of our sugar sales. The TSML is a transparent, public-listed company and given our multi-decade track record, we can confidently deny all of these claims.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021