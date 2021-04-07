ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
Maryam says she never misused concession of bail

Recorder Report 07 Apr 2021

LAHORE: PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday in her reply to a petition of National Accountability Bureau seeking cancellation of her bail said she never misused the concession of bail granted to her in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The bench which had sought reply from Maryam to the NAB’s petition is scheduled to resume its hearing today. “She is a law abiding citizen and has never misused the concession of bail in any manner whatsoever,” Maryam stated in her reply.

She said that the government has miserably failed to deliver on any front and hence misusing the NAB to muffle the voice of a leader of an opposition party against it.

Rejecting the allegation of attacking state institutions, Maryam submitted that she is a true believer of rule of law and independence of institutions but the contents of the petition badly reflect the impartiality by the NAB. She contended that the opposition parties, local and international intelligentsia, human rights organizations, European Commission and superior courts have expressed concern over use of the NAB against the opposition.

Maryam Nawaz also denied allegation of not cooperating and furnishing required information to the NAB.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

