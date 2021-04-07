One killed, another hurt in Lyari hotel firing

KARACHI: A man killed and another injured in a firing incident at a hotel near Lyari’s Khadda Market on Tuesday.

The accused opened fire in a hotel premises, according to police officials. “Hotel owner has said he has no dispute with anyone, which could cause such an incident,” police officials said.

“The crime scene unit of the department has been called for investigation, ” according to a police official. “Evidence being collected from the spot and police inquiring into all angles of the incident,” officials further said.

In March drive-by shooting at a vehicle near Kamela Stop in Lyari left two persons injured including a foreign national.