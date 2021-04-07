ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
Foreign funding case: ECP conducts hearing on Akbar’s complaint

Recorder Report 07 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Tuesday, conducted hearing on a complaint regarding the PTI foreign funding case by petitioner, Akbar S Babar.

He had challenged the ECP scrutiny committee’s policy of keeping the PTI account-related documents secret.

The Chief Election Commissioner is heading the four-member bench of the ECP.

The petitioner appeared before the bench on Tuesday.

Advocate Shah Khawar represented the PTI party and resumed his arguments against the petition.

He said that documentation of political party was property of the party.

Citing examples, he argued that the commission had already dismissed such kind of petitions in the past.

He maintained that the decision to not provide record of the funding of the PTI by the ECP was final decision of the commission.

Scrutiny committee of the commission would report to the commission after scrutiny of foreign funding record.

The petitioner said that the commission had been provided proof of funding from the US and Saudi Arabia to the PTI.

In last hearing on the petition, former Justice Irshad Qaiser ordered the Director General Law, who heads the scrutiny committee, to submit a written reply and explain why the committee failed to comply with the ECP order of August 27, 2020, whereby it was ordered to complete scrutiny in six weeks.

