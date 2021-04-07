‘Liberal arts education critical for Pakistan’s future’

KARACHI: Most university degrees are usually seen as a means to an end – either gainful employment or graduate studies. However, a liberal arts and sciences education, such as the one offered at Habib University, aims to create thoughtful individuals who are focused on lifelong learning which is crucial for developing an engaged workforce of the future.

This was suggested by Habib University president Wasif Rizvi while representing Pakistan at a regional education summit, Times Higher Education Universities Summit 2021, on Tuesday morning.

He was speaking at a session on ‘Liberal arts and employability: How does a liberal education develop talent to meet the demands of a global workforce?’

His co-panelists included Fatima Abdullah, the senior vice provost of Strategy and Planning at New York University (NYU) in Abu Dhabi, and Dr Amine Ben said president of Al Akhawayn University Ifrane, Morocco.

Rizvi said the concept of building a liberal arts and sciences university in a place like Pakistan came up in the wake of War on Terror which claimed over 70,000 Pakistani lives.

“Most societal leaders, private citizens and those in the public sector were concerned about the lack of any positive impact coming out of their universities in any demonstrable way”, he said, adding that an argument emerged that Pakistani higher education is wrong-headed where it focused on a very narrow, vocational idea of what tertiary education should be.

“It has really failed societal,” he said.

Noting that Habib University was a natural calling, he said that they have created an environment at Habib University that helps make students interested in becoming life-long learners.

He explained that the model of liberal arts and sciences education at Habib University follows one of an engaged community and community ownership, both within and outside.

He said that business leaders, who have been exposed to the kind of education that is offered at Habib University, are very open to the idea of looking at liberal arts graduates favorably for employment.

Dr Amine Bensaid, who heads Morocco’s sole liberal arts university, said there has been an evolution in the mindset of employers over the past 25 odd years the university has functioned in North Africa, noting that many have adapted and learnt and are clear on the type of employees they want.

He suggested that students should also become acquainted with the job market and must be cognizant of what is required of them by certain employers.

