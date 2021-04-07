ECP registers 6m new voters since general election 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has registered six million new voters since general election held in 2018. On Tuesday, the ECP released data of total 118,224,697 registered voters in the country till 2021.

Total number of male voters in Pakistan is 65.33 million, while the number of female voters is 52.9 million. In Punjab, the number of male voters is 37,001,026, while the number of female voters is 305,20,231 and the total number of voters is 67,521,257.

The number of male voters in Sindh is 13,751,191, while the number of female voters is 11,194,404 and the total number of voters is 24,945,595. In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, male voters are 11,271,917, while female voters are 8,689,497. The total number of voters is 19,961,414.

The number of male voters in Balochistan is 2,814,156 and the number of female voters is 2,105,301 and the total number of voters is 4,919,457. The number of male voters in Islamabad is 462,445 and the number of female voters 414,529. The total number of voters is 876,974.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021