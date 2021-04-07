ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
MQM-P urges federal govt to reduce inflation

Recorder Report 07 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) demanded of the federal government on Tuesday to reduce prices of gas, electricity, medicines and food items to provide relief to the people as well as to end the loadshedding of electricity and gas.

The MQM-P, which is an ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government, said that the inflation rate had hit the highest point, burdening the middle- and low-income groups.

Kanwar Naveed Jameel told a press conference that prices of food items had gone out of the purchasing power of the people, and the deputy commissioner mandated to control the prices at the district level had failed to check the price hike.

“Federal and provincial governments should review their performances to provide relief to the people,” Jameel said.

He said that the trading and business community of Karachi was feeling restless as they wanted to do their businesses the whole day, but the government was enforcing restrictions on them on the pretext of Covid-19.

“The MQM-P stands by businessmen and traders of Karachi,” Kanwar Jameel said.

MPA Muhammad Hussain, a member of the coordination committee, told the press conference that prices of food items had registered the highest increase recently.

