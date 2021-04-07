IoBM signs strategic partnership with PharmEvo

KARACHI: Institute of Business Management (IoBM) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a leading pharmaceutical company to enhance the collaboration with the local industrial and pharmaceutical sector.

It will enable its students to acquire hands-on training in the areas of marketing, finance, sales, and business development among others. On behalf of IoBM, the MoU was signed by Institute’s President Talib Syed Karim, while Haroon Qassim, Managing Director of the pharmaceutical firm, PharmEvo (Pvt.) Ltd signed the memorandum of understanding at IoBM.

Speaking on the occasion, President IoBM said that academic institutions’ collaboration with the corporate sector is increasing. This is beneficial for both academia and the corporate sector. The young graduates can apply their academic knowledge in the field and the corporate sector can capitalize on their innovative problem-solving skills.

