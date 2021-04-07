ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
ASC 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.79%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
BYCO 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (3.9%)
EPCL 54.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.53%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.37%)
FFL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.99%)
HASCOL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.3%)
HUBC 82.54 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.84%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.83%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.92%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.88%)
MLCF 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.37%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.29%)
PIBTL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.3%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
PRL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.34%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.77%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 38.57 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.38%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (6.93%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By ▲ 122.48 (2.65%)
BR30 24,537 Increased By ▲ 899.75 (3.81%)
KSE100 44,405 Increased By ▲ 856.49 (1.97%)
KSE30 18,246 Increased By ▲ 394.65 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PAF seeks $2m for VVIP aircraft maintenance

Mushtaq Ghumman 07 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has sought a $ 2 million (Rs 330 million) Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) for maintenance of VVIP aircraft being used by the President and Prime Minister, official sources told Business Recorder.

PAF is maintaining two VVIP Gulfstream aircraft ( G-450 and G-IV) utilized by the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan. To ensure optimum availability of these aircraft for state duties, the aircraft are required to be maintained in the desired manner, ensuring their serviceability and fly worthy status in line with the standards defined by the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and PAF.

In this regard, the Prime Minister had directed that Ministry of Defence be allocated the requisite funds under its demand from CFY 2020-21 onwards.

In order to ensure provisioning of smooth maintenance/spare support from M/s Gulfstream, USA, a yearly maintenance fund of Rs 330 million ($2 million) is required for CFY 2020-21 (@US $=Rs. 165/-). PAF argues that to ensure provisioning of a smooth maintenance/ spaces support from M/s Gulfstream, USA, a yearly maintenance fund is required for recoupment of M/s Gulfstream RRC. In this regard, an expenditure of approximately $2 million is estimated to meet the forecast expenditures planned out of the requested allocation as follows: (i) mandatory annual subscriptions; the estimated subscriptions as HAPP, CMP net, publications, INDS and Nav aircraft during each flying operation and maintenance/repair process are to be annually renewed - $0.5 million expenditure; (ii) pilots' simulator training; with an aim to maintain the desired professional competency of pilots in handling critical emergencies and flight conditions that cannot be practiced on aircraft, the crew is required to be subjected to simulator training at QEM facility, cost $0.3 million ;(iii) scheduled inspections requirements- procurement of mandatory/conditional spares is required for compliance of aircraft schedule inspections falling due at a set intervals during the NFY (6 C inspection of G-IV and 13 C inspection for G-450) cost $ 0.65 million; (iv) spares of unscheduled maintenance- the requirement for swift procurement of spares is entailed to address un-scheduled defects/maintenance tasks to keep aircraft in highest state of serviceability and readiness, cost $ 0.35 million; and (v) mandatory SBs/upgradation- the requirement for compliance of mandatory SBs issued by OEM at varying intervals, etc., cost $ 0.2 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PAF TSG OEM aircraft maintenance

PAF seeks $2m for VVIP aircraft maintenance

ECC to examine PIA restructuring plan today

Fund boosts outlook for global economy

Pakistan: IMF projects 1.5pc growth for 2021

Controversial census results: CCI to take decision on notification today

Credit Suisse takes $4.7bn hedge fund hit

Azhar for rationalising salaries, pensions, allowances

Import of palm oil, palm olein: ECC delays decision on duty exemption proposal

103 die of Covid-19 across country

Lavrov arrives; talks on trade to be held today

Taxpayer has right to file estimate of advance tax: IHC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.