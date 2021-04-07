ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 07 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 196,795 tonnes of cargo comprising 108,146 tonnes of import cargo and 88,649 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 108,146 tonnes comprised of 49,733 tonnes of containerised cargo; 33,313 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo; 15,718 tonnes of bulk cargo; 901 tonnes of soya been seed; 8,481 tonnes of DAP.

The total export cargos of 88,649 tonnes comprised of 45,050 tonnes of containerised cargo; 22,579 tonnes of clinkers; 7,330 tonnes of cement and 40 tonnes of bulk cargo.

A total of 7,951 containers were handled out of which 3,994 were of imports and 3,957 were of exports. 3,994 import containers comprised of 726 of 20s and 1,545 0f 40s. Imports empty containers were 00 of 20s and 89 of 40s. Export containers 3,957 comprised of 974 of 20s and 724 of 40s.Export empty containers were of 311 of 20s and 311 of 40s.

There were 09 Ships namely Romane, Lime Galaxy, Berlin Express,Soldoy, Ital Lirica, Ubena, Songa Nuernberg, Thorsky and Darina carrying containers, clinkers, tankers, general cargo and talc powder are currently at the berths.

There were 12 ships namely Izumo, AS Sicila, Barbara, Jia Long Shan,RDO Fortune, Romane, Sea Power, Grace, CMA CGM Fidelio, Mohar, Lime Galaxy and Ocean Grace sailed off from Karachi Port.

There are 03 ships namely Knossos, Songa Nuernberg and Thorsky expected to sail on 06 04 2021.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 176,745 tonnes comprises 137,985 tonnes of import cargo and 38,760 tonnes of export cargo including 7,660 containers (2,810 TEUs imports and 4,850 TEUs export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

The total import cargo of 137,985 tonnes includes 53,390 tonnes of containerized cargo; 45,873 tonnes of coal; 10,999 tonnes of mogas, 3,868 tonnes of soya bean and 23,855 tonnes of LNG.

The total export cargo of 38,760 tonnes includes 38,760 tonnes of containerised cargo.

A total of ten ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships Sri Asih, Aditya, Panayiota-K and MSC Roma and two more ships Gdynai Trader and Al Jassasia carrying containers, natural gas mogas, canola seeds, natural gas and coal are expected to take berths at FOTCO, MW-4, FAP, QICT, and EETL on Tuesday 6th April2021.

