Markets

THE RUPEE: PKR up against USD

BR Research 07 Apr 2021

KARACHI: On Tuesday, PKR went up against USD in both interbank and open markets while remaining unchanged against Euro in open market. According to reports, USD retreated and stabilized near two week low against a basket of currencies in global markets on Tuesday as US Treasury yields went down despite signs of US economic recovery.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 30 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 153.10 and 153.20 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 30 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 153.20 and 153.70 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 179 and 180.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.65 and 41.95 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for buying and selling closing at 40.55 and 40.85 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 153.20
Open Offer     Rs 153.70
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Tuesday.

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 153.10
Offer Rate     Rs 153.20
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth versus major currencies including the greenback and the British pound in the local currency market on Tuesday.

Following lack of the buying spree in the market, the greenback remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session and closed lower for buying and selling at Rs 153.20 and Rs 154.50 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 153.40 and Rs 154.80 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Likewise, the national currency also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 211.50 and Rs 213.00 against Monday’s closing trend of Rs 211.80 and Rs 213.20 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 40paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs154(buying) and Rs 154.10(selling) against last rate of Rs154.40(buying) and Rs 154.50(selling).

It closed at Rs 154(buying) and Rs 154.10(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold were Rs. 99,300 (selling and Rs 99,100(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Comments are closed on this story.