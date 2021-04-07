Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on ...
07 Apr 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (April 6, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
382,650,962 192,660,324 19,063,625,887 7,788,080,669
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,197,522,705 -1,324,976,618 -127,453,914
Local Individuals 19,493,339,322 -19,595,532,130 -102,192,807
Local Corporates 6,992,292,393 (6,762,645,671) 229,646,721
===============================================================================
