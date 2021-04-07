KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (April 6, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 382,650,962 192,660,324 19,063,625,887 7,788,080,669 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,197,522,705 -1,324,976,618 -127,453,914 Local Individuals 19,493,339,322 -19,595,532,130 -102,192,807 Local Corporates 6,992,292,393 (6,762,645,671) 229,646,721 ===============================================================================

