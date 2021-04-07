Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
07 Apr 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 6, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,740.84
High: 4,747.39
Low: 4,633.31
Net Change: (+) 112.38
Volume ('000): 274,241
Value ('000): 15,581,756
Makt Cap 1,334,012,604,875
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,043.81
NET CH. (+) 237.96
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,519.27
NET CH. (+) 87.09
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,583.73
NET CH. (+) 111.75
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,946.08
NET CH. (+) 58.1
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,480.71
NET CH. (+) 199.59
------------------------------------
As on: 6-April-2021
====================================
