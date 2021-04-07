KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 6, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,740.84 High: 4,747.39 Low: 4,633.31 Net Change: (+) 112.38 Volume ('000): 274,241 Value ('000): 15,581,756 Makt Cap 1,334,012,604,875 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,043.81 NET CH. (+) 237.96 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,519.27 NET CH. (+) 87.09 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,583.73 NET CH. (+) 111.75 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,946.08 NET CH. (+) 58.1 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,480.71 NET CH. (+) 199.59 ------------------------------------ As on: 6-April-2021 ====================================

