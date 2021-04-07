Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
07 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Biafo Industries Limited 30.06.2021 20% Interim Cash Dividend 05.04.2021
United Bank Limited 31.12.2020 95% FinalCash Dividend 05.04.2021
Pakistan State Oil
Company Limited 30.06.2021 50% Interim Cash Dividend 06.04.2021
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.