KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
07 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K
==========================================================================================
Shaheen Insurance 06.04.2021 10.00 A.M. AnnualAccounts Meeting in
Company Limited Tuesday for the Yearended progress
December 31, 2020
Pakistan International 06.04.2021 11.30 A.M. AnnualAccounts Meeting in
Airlines Corporation Tuesday for the Yearended progress
Limited December 31, 2020
==========================================================================================
