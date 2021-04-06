Meetings with prisoners banned for 10 days in Punjab

LAHORE: As the federal and provincial governments are contemplating further tightening the Covid-19 restrictions amid spike in the positive cases, the Punjab Home Department on Monday imposed a complete ban on meetings with prisoners at jails across Punjab for at least 10 days.

According to the notification, the home department said that in the wake of third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was strongly advised by international and national health authorities to ensure strict implementation of the SOPs. “As the inspectorate of prisons deals with the custody of prisoners, therefore, it is imperative that all measures related to Covid-19 spread are implemented within the jail premises,” the notification said, adding that in view to ensure optimal health standards, it is advised that the interviews (meetings) of the prisoners confined in jails across Punjab with their families and friends be stopped for at least 10 days in order to reduce the spread of the deadly virus.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021