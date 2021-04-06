‘Selected’ govt’s inflation hurting the poor: Marri

ISLAMABAD: Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian and MNA Shazia Atta Marri, Monday, said that the “selected” government was trampling on the poor by inflation.

The poor cannot afford to buy flour, ghee, lentils, and essential commodities due to price hike, she said in a statement on Monday.

Shazia Marri said that the poor people could not even afford to buy cough and fever medicine, and the health card was not beneficial for them.

She further said that “incompetent” Imran Niazi promised youth jobs but had not fulfilled his promise as yet.

She said historians would write the stories of Imran Niazi that he came into power and destroyed the country, and then left.

She added that the country’s economy had collapsed and the business community was also worried due to bad policies of the ruling government.

Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Shazia Atta Marri MNA has said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal are harming Pakistan Democratic Movement for becoming prime minister.

Shazia Marri said that when the show cause will be issued about the alliance of PTI and JUI in Sindh. When a show cause will be issued to get 11 Senators selected from Punjab with the connivance of PML-N and PTI? When a show cause notice will be issued for bracketing resignations with the long march?

She said that if Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari after sending home the government in Punjab would have entered Islamabad and chased Imran Khan out.

The PML-N has helped the establishment and the government by cancelling the opposition’s long march. When the action will be taken against this PML-N’s collusion with the establishment and the government, she asked.

Shazia said that the PML-N does not want to remove Usman Buzdar, so that his inability could be used by PML-N in the next elections.

The PML-N is only worried about power and not the resolution of the issues confronting the people of Pakistan. Whatever successes PDM achieved are the result of the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

The PPP wants to take everyone along with it for the sake of democracy, otherwise, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is enough to confront Imran Khan alone, Shazia Marri concluded.

