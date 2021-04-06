ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
PM gives approval to law against ‘Satta Mafia’?

Recorder Report 06 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly given approval to law (one-window operation) against “Satta Mafia”, and stated that action should be taken indiscriminately against those creating artificial price hike.

According to media reports, the prime minister gave approval to the law against “Satta Mafia” while chairing a meeting with spokespersons.

However, when contacted, an official of the Prime Minister’s Office said that they cover only official meetings and were not aware of the spokespersons’ meeting and where it was held.

According to media reports, the prime minister has directed spokesmen to highlight the government performance of two and a half years. Minister for Finance and Revenue Hammad Azhar has reportedly briefed the meeting about the overall economic situation.

Shahzad Akbar has briefed the meeting about essential commodities and regarding their legislation.

He stated that the government was undertaking legislation regarding essential commodities.

The prime minister has directed the finance minister to ensure that essential commodities, sugar, and flour as well as other essential items are available to the people at affordable price during Ramzan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

