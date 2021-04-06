Punjab, KP & Islamabad: APPSCA threatens long march if schools not opened

KARACHI: Representatives of APPSCA & ESA President Sindh Shiraz Akram, General Secretary Sindh Zubair Ahmed, Karachi Division President Faheem Uddin and Muhammed Nadeem, while briefing on recent developments, urged the NCOC to open schools immediately in Punjab, KPK and Islamabad.

They further said “if any educational institution has been reported for Covid cases, the government can seal it for 14 days.”

“If government does not open schools immediately we will protest and support long march of April 8, on the call of our Central Chairman Malik Abrar Hussain,” declared representatives APPSCA.

They requested the government to announce “educational cards” for the parents whom kids were studying in those schools and colleges where monthly fee was less than Rs 5000, so that parents could be less burdened.” They also said “the government must announce vaccines for teachers at every level immediately. Like health workers our teachers are the one who prepare the future doctors, soldiers and engineers. Government must look in to this matter.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021