Qureshi, Buzdar discuss South Punjab Secretariat issue

Recorder Report 06 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday to discuss various issues including matters pertaining to South Punjab Secretariat. Both expressed their resolve to work tirelessly for the empowerment of the people of South Punjab.

The CM reiterated that South Punjab will witness record development in the tenure of the PTI government and pointed out that the share of South Punjab in schools’ upgradation is 38 percent. The PTI will remove deprivations of all the backward areas including South Punjab, he added and vowed that PTI will be credited for carving out South Punjab province. Similarly, the South Punjab secretaries are being empowered so that the people may not have to travel to Lahore; the CM added and announced that he will regularly visit Multan, every month, to review progress on development work and to deal with other issues. The cabinet meeting will also be held in Multan and provincial ministers will also remain available in south Punjab for two days, he added.

The government is committed to resolving the deprivations of south Punjab and legislation was also being done to reserve employment quota for the youth of south Punjab, he further said.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the immediate action of CM over the issue of the South Punjab Secretariat is commendable as this has eliminated propaganda and rumours. The era of ameliorating a lot of the common man in Multan and other South Punjab areas has started and no one will be allowed to spread rumours about South Punjab, he said.

In a separate meeting with the provincial Ministers Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak and Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik, the CM discussed different matters and expressed resolve to serve the masses.

The CM stated that every district will be transformed through a development package as composite development of the province is a priority agenda of the PTI government. The process of reforms and development will be conspicuous, not only in the villas of the ultra-rich and the elites of the society but in the areas of the common man as well. I am visiting different districts to review the problems of the general public and to know about the needs of the development projects, he added.

